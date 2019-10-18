Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore S. "Ted" Kobernick. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 4:00 PM community hall of Hazel Dell Mobile Home Estates 1709 N.E. 78th St Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



TED (THEODORE S.) KOBERNICK

April 12, 1942 ˜ October, 13, 2019



Ted Kobernick of Vancouver, WA, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at home after months’-long illness. Up to the end he was cared for by his wife, Paula, nee Bailey, his daughter, Jill Watson, brother, Mark and kind attendants from Home Instead.

Ted was born April 12, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA, served in the Navy, graduated from Lake Forest College Phi Beta Kappa, and lived in Washington from 1974. Ted had become a widower just as his beloved wife was a widow when they married. They raised three children in their blended family.

Ted and Paula’s marriage in love and fidelity lasted 42 years. They worked together in several aspects of real estate and shared many adventures, like camping, sailboating, and motorcycling. In between, Ted received a calling to the ministry, and he became an ordained Free Methodist pastor. Ted read a lot and was talented and articulate not only in business but also in the humanities, including American history, biography, English poetry and drama, theology, and filmography. He could bring up these subjects in pertinent detail and engaging interpretation. Yes, he loved teaching English in Seattle, WA at the

Ted Kobernick will be loved and missed by many of us. But we trust he will live again in the house of our Lord.

The memorial service will be honored by Pastor Chuck Erskine (retired) of Port Angeles, WA. It will take place in the community hall of Hazel Dell Mobile Home Estates, 1709 N.E. 78th St., Vancouver 98665, on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. (The best entrance is south of 78th St. on 16th Ave., turning left or to the east, with the community building on your left.) A donation for cancer research is suggested in place of flowers.

