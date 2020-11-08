THEODORE JAMES MORRIS
November 3, 1925 ˜ October 28, 2020
Ted Morris was surrounded by his loving family as he peacefully passed away on Oct. 28, 2020, just a week shy of his 95th birthday. Born of immigrant parents, Ted used to say that he was “made in Greece and born in America.”
Ted was a true “Papermaker.” He made Camas, WA, his lifelong home and spent his career working at Crown Zellerbach paper mill, retiring in 1992 from the technical department. He also owned and managed the Glamour Room in downtown Camas.
Ted graduated from Camas High School in 1944 and then went on to join the Navy. He served in the Pacific during World War II and was witness to the raising of the American flag at Mount Serabachi on Iwo Jima. Ted also served in the Air Force; he was stationed in Japan where he made regular flights to Korea; and earned the Korean Service Medal and the UN Service Medal.
While attending WSU in Pullman in 1946, Ted married his high school sweetheart, Maxinne McGill. They shared 59 years of marriage and together raised their three children, Cres, Candy and Jim.
Ted believed in serving and greatly impacted his community by giving back with his time and talents. He proudly served on the Camas School Board for 24 years and played a key role in developing the Sister City program with Hosoe and Hamamatsu, Japan. He also helped launch and support the Community Concert Series for the entire run of that organization.
Ted was a member of the Lions Club, Camas-Washougal Historical Society, the Greek Orthodox Church, 49ers RV club, Fern Prairie Modelers, and provided leadership in Little League and Boy Scouts.
Ted is survived by his three children, Cresoula (Bill) Leszczynski, Candace Michener and Demetrious (Lindsey) Morris; sisters, Helen Varkados (Portland) and Alex Soldano (Seattle); six grandchildren; and many great-and great-great-grandchildren. His service, dedication, work ethic, and devotion to family is the legacy that lives on in the four generations he left behind.
A family service was held Nov. 4, 2020, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Portland, followed by internment at Camas Cemetery.
The family is ever grateful to the staffs of Columbia Ridge and PeaceHealth Hospice for the care, love, and support given to Ted and his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PeaceHealth Hospice or a charity of your choice
