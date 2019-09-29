THEODORE FRANK BLAHNIK
November 29, 1942 - September 20, 2019
Theodore ”Ted” F. Blahnik, passed away in Vancouver, WA, at the age of 76. Ted was born in Appleton, WI, to the late John and Mildred (Eiting) Blahnik.
Ted was a graduate of Kaukauna (WI) High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force, including two tours in Vietnam. Ted had a successful and lengthy aviation career including; Air Wisconsin, Horizon Airlines, and the Federal Aviation Administration, where he worked until his retirement.
Ted is remembered with love by his wife of 45 years, Kathleen; daughters, Kimberly Blahnik and Nicole Blahnik; his sisters, Ellen (Bob) Propson, Angela Duda, Joan O’Malley and Jean (Terry) French and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Virgil Vande Burgt; brother, Chuck Blahnik, and niece, Gail Luther.
A funeral mass will be held on October 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vancouver, WA.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 29, 2019