Theodore "Ted" F. Blahnik, passed away in Vancouver, WA, at the age of 76. Ted was born in Appleton, WI, to the late John and Mildred (Eiting) Blahnik.Ted was a graduate of Kaukauna (WI) High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force, including two tours in Vietnam. Ted had a successful and lengthy aviation career including; Air Wisconsin, Horizon Airlines, and the Federal Aviation Administration, where he worked until his retirement.Ted is remembered with love by his wife of 45 years, Kathleen; daughters, Kimberly Blahnik and Nicole Blahnik; his sisters, Ellen (Bob) Propson, Angela Duda, Joan O'Malley and Jean (Terry) French and numerous nieces and nephews.Ted was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Virgil Vande Burgt; brother, Chuck Blahnik, and niece, Gail Luther.A funeral mass will be held on October 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vancouver, WA.