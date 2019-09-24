Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Irene Hathaway. View Sign Service Information Northwood Park Funeral Home, Cemetery & Mausoleum 16407 North East 15th Avenue Ridgefield , WA 98642 (360)-574-4252 Viewing 12:00 PM - 4:30 PM Northwood Park Funeral Home, Cemetery & Mausoleum 16407 North East 15th Avenue Ridgefield , WA 98642 View Map Service 11:00 AM Northwood Park Funeral Home, Cemetery & Mausoleum 16407 North East 15th Avenue Ridgefield , WA 98642 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



THELMA IRENE HATHAWAY

1929 ˜ 2019



Thelma Irene Hathaway, 90, of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully with family by her side September 21st, 2019. She was born in Creighton, MO, and was one of nine children. Thelma and her sister’s family moved to Vancouver in 1949.

Thelma met and married her husband Carl Hathaway in 1952, and they raised two boys together, Dale and Bill.

Thelma was a cook for the Vancouver School District and a lifetime volunteer for the VA Hospital. She was also a member of the Auxiliary through the American Legion, and the 40 et 8. Thelma took great pride in her volunteer work, and throughout her 55+ years of volunteering she accumulated over 23,000 volunteer hours. Her favorite day of the week was Friday, when she worked in the information office at the VA Hospital in Vancouver. Thelma was also an avid sports fan, and could be found at all of her children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. “Grandma Hathaway” was a staple in the bleachers for decades.

Thelma is survived by her sons, Dale Hathaway and Bill Hathaway (Jeannette) of Vancouver, WA; 6 grandchildren, Curtis (Molly), Jason (Kelly), Aaron (Lindsey), Marlana, Steven and Donald; 9 great-grandchildren, Alexis, Sara, Matthew, Allen, Cole, Logan, Brody, Konnor and Reese; sister, May Viles of Kansas City, Mo. Thelma also has many nieces and nephews throughout the country.

A viewing is scheduled Thursday, September 26th from 12-4:30 p.m. at Northwood Park Funeral Home.

Service will be held Friday, September 27th, 11a.m. at Northwood Park Funeral Home, 16407 NE 15th Ave., Ridgefield, WA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital or the Volunteer office at the Vancouver VA hospital.

