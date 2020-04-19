TERRY L. BASNETT, SR.
October 14, 1958 ˜ April 9, 2020
Terry L Basnett, Sr., 61, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 9, 2020 in Vancouver, WA. He was born Oct. 14, 1958 in Vancouver to Betty and Lee Basnett.
Terry worked in the Hearing Industry for over 37 years.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his children, grandchildren and friends. Terry was a devoted son, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend.
Terry is survived by his children, Terry Basnett, Jr. (Danyelle) of Montana and Emily Porter (Tyler) of Vancouver; grandchildren, Hailee and Grant Basnett of Montana; father, Lee Basnett (Mary); brothers, Jerry Basnett (Barb) and Jason Osborn; sister, Cheryl Conway (Ed); uncle, Robert Halbrook (Barb); many nieces and nephews; and his girlfriend of six years, Joyce Campbell.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Osborn; sister, Carla Basnett; and grandparents, Carl and Dora Halbrook.
Due to the crazy times we are living in, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 19, 2020