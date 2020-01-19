Guest Book View Sign Service Information Davies Cremation & Burial Services | Cremation Vancouver WA 309 E 15th Street Suite E Vancouver , WA 98663 (360)-693-1036 Send Flowers Obituary



TERRY EDWARD WALTER

May 11, 1962 ˜ January 4, 2020



In loving memory of Terry Edward Walter who died in his home January 4, 2020 in Vancouver, WA due to pancreatic cancer. He was 57. Terry was born in Kennewick, WA May 11, 1962 where he grew up until the 8th grade. From there he moved to Battle Ground, WA and started his Freshman year at Battle Ground High School. After three years Prairie High School was built and that’s where Terry spent his senior year, graduated in 1980. Terry loved sports, he was on the Varsity team for both wrestling and football, his real passion was wrestling. When he had free time from sporting events Terry would be at the mountain skiing.

After high school Terry traveled with “The Band” which was formed by his cousin Levon Helm. He did all the set up and tear down and loved every show.

March 28, 1992 Terry married Colleen and resided in NE Portland, OR. Their first child, Ryan was born in 1993, two years later 1995 Carina joined the family. In 2013 there was a separation and Terry moved to Vancouver where he later purchased a home for he and his children. Mt. Hood was his mountain, it renewed his energy and fed his soul. Skiing became his life, he loved being a part of the Government Camp Community. Terry started racing with the PACRAT race league in 1991 as a rookie racer and retired from racing in 2018 as an expert. Terry served as 2nd Vice President on the Schnee Vogeli Ski Club where he attended meetings regularly. He put on annual summer BBQ’s where Terry did most of the cooking. He was a big contributor to Pray for Snow events twice a year at the mountain.

Terry worked for his father, Ed for Goldwal Construction. His attention to detail and beautiful workmanship with his hands was outstanding. Terry was a hard worker and spent many weekends remodeling family and friends’ homes.

Terry leaves behind many people whom loved him dearly: Mother, Kay Walter; Father, Ed Walter; Step Mother, Evie Boyer; Siblings, Bobbie Kay Schooley, Susanne Carol Walter, Deeann Kay Haden, Paul Anthony Walter; Children, Ryan Walter and Carina Walter; Children’s Mother, Colleen Walter; Soulmate, Janet Fredrickson-Bauer and her Children; Special High School Friends, Todd Roth, Ronnie Squires, Diane Gibbons Dunning; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, January 25th at Royal Oaks Country Club, 8917 NE Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98662 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Terry may be made to Schnee Vogeli Ski Club, PO Box 42383, Portland, Oregon 97242 or PACRAT Racing, 6256 SE Scott Drive, Portland, Oregon 97215.

