TERRY DERAN PAYNE

November 1, 1949 ˜ June 26, 2019



Terry Deran Payne, 69, passed away at his home in La Center, Washington on June 26, 2019. He was born to Irma Hughes Payne and Donald Payne in Magnolia, Mississippi on Nov. 1, 1949.

Terry lived with his wife in his home in La Center that was built in 1918 for 45 years. He worked hard on remodeling the home and working on the property. He enjoyed doing projects at home and working on his cars and tractors.

Terry loved riding his Harleys, dirtbikes, fishing and camping with family and friends. He loved watching football and NASCAR.

He coached his daughters Little League softball team at North Clark and loved playing slow pitch softball himself. He taught us girls all we know about riding horses, taking care of animals, fishing, riding dirt bikes and working with our hands. He lead by example and showed us how to have a great work ethic both at home and at work.

Terry took pride in being the sole provider for his wife and his two daughters. He worked as an Commercial/Industrial Electrician for 46 years starting at age 16.

He served our country in the Army and fought in the Vietnam War.

He greatly loved his mother and family in Mississippi and tried to visit them as often as he possibly could.

Terry was loved dearly and will be greatly missed! But as his daughter, I know that he will miss his wife of 44 years more than anything in the world.

Terry is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cheryl Payne; daughters, Terra (Ray) Morris and Tracy Lally; and grandson, Matthew Woodard, all in Washington; his mother, Irma Payne; sister, Evelyn Payne; and brothers, Harland and Laddie Payne, all in Mississippi.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Payne; sister, Darna; and brother, Randy Payne.

Service will be held at the View Cemetery in La Center next to the Hazen Chapel, Sat., July 6th at 2 P.M.

