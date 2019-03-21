Obituary Guest Book View Sign

TERRANCE LEROY NORMAN

September 18, 1965 ˜ March 10, 2019



XTerrance was born in Longview, WA, September 18, 1965 to Charles and Marna Norman. He graduated from Chaffey High School in Ontario, CA and worked at Dick Hannah Collision Center in Vancouver.

XTerrance was a wonderful and kind man, who was always positive and gracious with others. He enjoyed WHL Hockey and was a long time Portland Winterhawks fan and booster club member. He was a huge Iron Maiden fan and flew across the country to see them in concert, which was a dream come true for him.

XHe was proud to be a husband and father and enjoyed spending time with his step-daughter, whether it was to get frozen yogurt, see a movie or play on the Xbox.

XHe was part of the local craft beer community and enjoyed talking about the industry with local brewers and friends, and was looking forward to volunteering at the Vancouver Spring Brewfest.

XHe had several close friends in the Seattle area who shared his love of WHL hockey and they enjoyed ribbing each other and trash talking their teams. Terrance was a proud life-long Oakland Raiders fan.

XTerrance loved his 5 dogs and was a huge supporter of local rescue organizations. Terrance was highly respected and incredibly loved and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

XSurvivors include his wife, Kari Norman, step-daughter Sophia Frost; sisters Nancy West, Janette Munizich (Greg), and Mary Hansen; brothers Gary Childress, Richard Norman and Robert Norman; father/ mother-in-law Howard and Karen Meharg; brother-in-law Mike Blankenship and several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

XA Celebration of Life will be held April 6, 2019, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Brothers Cascadia Brewery. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Columbia Gorge Humane Society, SW Washington Humane Society or Panda Paws Rescue.

