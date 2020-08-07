TERESA LYNN HAGINS
August 9, 1959 ˜ June 2, 2020
Teresa Lynn Hagins died at her sister’s home on June 2, 2020 in Portland, OR due to pancreatic cancer. She was a young 60 years old.
Teresa was born Aug. 9, 1959 in Durango, CO to Alice and Joe Hagins.
She graduated from Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) with a bachelor of science degree in business and lots of jokes about the school’s acronym.
After growing up in New Mexico, Teresa moved to Oregon in the early 90s and fell in love with the Pacific Northwest. She spent her life caring for extended family.
Teresa was a dedicated employee to the Williams Companies for over 38 years. Her passion for energy and commitment and dedication to her work ran in the family. The Hagins family has worked in one of the Williams Companies for three generations, over a hundred years of service.
Teresa was a talented hobby painter, an amateur photographer, an avid reader, a dedicated and loving aunt with a mischievous disposition. She will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Randi Hagins.
Teresa is survived by four sisters, Patricia Peterson, Laurel Koon, April Coutu and Felisa Hagins.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be holding an online wake in Teresa’s honor on Aug. 8, 2020, at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the following agencies: Humane Society of SW Washington to honor Teresa’s love of dogs or the United Way of the Columbia Willamette Valley where Teresa donated for over 40 years.
