TERENCE VAL RAMEY

June 18, 1948 ˜ April 27, 2019

”A good man gone too soon.”



Terence Val Ramey passed away on April 27, 2019 at The Hampton’s Ashley Inn from a long 13-year battle with Alzheimer’s. He was born in Vancouver, WA on June 18, 1948 to Adrian James Ramey and Doris Virginia Ramey. Adrian and Doris had 2 children, Terry and Shawn (his sister is deceased). Terry’s parents divorced and his dad remarried and he has two half brothers, Dan Ramey and Mike Ramey.

Terry graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School and went on to Central Washington graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

He served in the Army National Guard Reserves where he was a sharp shooter.

Terry owned his own business, Ramey’s Custom Painting and Professional Wood Finishing. A lot of his painting and wood finishing creations are in many homes and businesses in Clark County.

Terry’s passions were camping in Eastern Washington, fishing, playing his guitars and time spent with family and friends. He especially loved his cats, Mama, Otis, Sally, Cleo and Dolly and the many strays taken in. His dogs, Pepper and Salty, were very dear to him also. He made time out after work to play with them.

Terry leaves behind his 2 brothers, Dan and Mike and their families; a longtime girlfriend/caregiver, Cindy of 23 years and her family; and many friends whom Terry had known since they were 5 years old. Terry also enjoyed time spent with Max, Cindy’s 6 year old grandson, whom Terry called Little Mac. Max was a hit at The Hampton’s with staff and residents alike.

A special thank you to the Hampton’s and Peace Health Hospice Care. Thank you to Roni and to all the friends and family who offered their care and help in assisting with care while Terry was still at home. Thank you to my daughters and their husbands: Amy, Kevin, Jessica and Dan for all their special care and help. Thank you to Stacey and Josey for sitting with Terry so I could attend my dad’s memorial service and for all those who offered help, thank you so very much.

A memorial service will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, May 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

