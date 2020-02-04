TEKLA CHRISTINE SCHMEUSSER
November 26, 1947 ˜ January 29, 2020
Tekla Christine Schmeusser passed away peacefully January 29th, 2020 in Battle Ground, Washington at the age of 72. She was born November 26th, 1947 in Hancock, Michigan. Tekla married Karl Schmeusser January 5th, 1974 in Calumet, Michigan. After their marriage they resided in Clark County, Washington, enjoying 46 years of marriage.
Tekla’s greatest joys were her Christianity, family, and her Christian friends. She was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.
Tekla was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Flora Hendrickson, sisters Joanne and Luella.
Tekla is survived by her husband, Karl of Ridgefield, WA and 11 children, Hans (Michelle) of Woodland, WA; Sharon (Jason) Bergmann and Carrie (David) Kysar of Davenport, WA; Hollie (Kevin) Rose of Vancouver, WA; Eric (Jessica) of La Center, WA; Heidi (Jay) Nelson of Duluth, MN; Jenny (Ross) Pekkala of Palmer, AK; Kurt (Angie) of Battle Ground, WA; Lori (Erik) Lee of La Center, WA; William (Melina) of La Center, WA; and Thor (Gina) of Kalama, WA; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tekla is also survived by sisters Irene, Lil, Cecile, Kathy, Sandy, Sharon, Gretchen and brother Joe.
Tekla’s quiet, loving presence will be missed.
A funeral will be held at Old Apostolic Church of Woodland, 1610 Dike Access Road Woodland, WA 98674 on Tues., Feb. 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 4, 2020