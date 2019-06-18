Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tauno Armas Alanko. View Sign Service Information Service 3:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



TAUNO ARMAS ALANKO

November 13, 1919 ˜ May 27, 2019



Tauno Armas Alanko died peacefully on May 27, 2019 in Vancouver, WA at the age of 99. He was born on Nov. 13, 1919 near La Center, WA to Matti and Fiina Alanko. Tauno grew up on the family strawberry farm on Jenny Creek with his sisters, Elsie and Elvie. He graduated from La Center High School in 1938.

Tauno served in the Merchant Marines from 1940 through

He worked at Bemis Company in the shipping department, retiring after 35 years.

Tauno was a accomplished conversationalist with a keen sense of humor. He could talk to anyone, anywhere. On vacation it was common to have the family waiting for him to finish a story (or two). Tauno loved to travel, furnishing his sons lasting memories of road trips all through the West and as far as Upper Michigan. He was a master huckleberry picker, loved to hike and camp, and was known for his garlic and concord grapes.

Tauno was a active and dedicated member of the Finnish-American Historical Society Of The West. He often volunteered at the historic Lingren log home at Cullaby State Park near Astoria, OR. He was also a fixture at his Finnish language class and a Finnish social/cultural group.

Tauno is survived by his sons, Gary Alanko of Vancouver and Randy Alanko of Baker City, OR. He was dedicated to his nine grandchildren, Dan Alanko, Nate Alanko, Madeline Devereau, Gordon Alanko, Meagan Alanko, Gyneth Alanko, Sam Alanko, Hannah Alanko and Isaac Alanko. Tauno delighted in his great-grandchildren, Corrine, Emmi, Kate, Arlo and Otis. He is also survived by his sister, Elvie Walker.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Alanko; and his sister, Elsie Gusey.

A service is scheduled for June 20th at 3PM at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Vancouver, WA, with a reception to follow.

The family thanks the phenomenal staff at Magda Adult Care for their excellent care of Tauno in his last years.

Please sign his guest book @

