Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM ballroom at Club Green Meadows Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



TAMARA “TAMMY” ANNETTE

(KETOLA) AUBURG

January 11, 1942 ˜ October 8, 2019



On Tuesday, October 8th, 2019, Tammy Auburg passed away at the age of 77, surrounded by her loving family after a short illness. She was born in Vancouver, WA to Ivan and Agnes (Herz) Ketola and she lived most of her life in Clark County. She graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School in 1960 before earning first her RN at Clark College and later her BS in Nursing from City College.

Tammy met her life partner, C. Douglas Auburg, in high school when they were both involved with the senior class play “Our Town.” They dated for over two years before marrying in September of 1962. The newlyweds immediately moved to Pullman, WA where they lived for three years while Doug continued his studies to become a mechanical engineer.

Tammy had many interests outside of her professional career as a registered nurse for Kaiser Permanente where she worked for her entire career. For several years after she retired from nursing, she volunteered as an advocate for the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program which is a group that seeks to represent the interests of children in the foster care system. Her outside hobby interests included quilting and art/painting as well as travel. She was a member of the Society of Washington Artists. She shared many of her interests with her husband Doug and his love of all things associated with railroads. They have both served on the HBHS Class of 1960 Reunion Committee for over 40 years. They were both life members of the Columbia Gorge Model Railroad Club in Portland where she had served as corporate treasurer for a number of years. Tammy also volunteered many years as the station master for the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad, which operates tourist trains out of Yacolt.

Tammy is survived by her husband, Douglas; daughter, Josephine (Jodi) Ponce of Katy, TX; and son, David Auburg of Vancouver; as well as by her sister, Ginger Lea Bryant and niece, Kelleigh Bryant of Pasco, WA and nephew, John Bryant of Surprise, AZ.

Tammy had many friends, both from her work and from her varied hobby activities.

A celebration of Tammy’s full and interesting life is planned for Saturday, January 11, 2020, which would have been her 78th birthday. The event will be held in the ballroom at Club Green Meadows in Vancouver from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A Time of Remembrance will begin at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad in Tammy’s name at PO Box 1271, Battle Ground, WA 98604. The Chelatchie Prairie Railroad is a non-profit educational charity and all donations to it are fully tax deductible.

Please sign her guest book @

On Tuesday, October 8th, 2019, Tammy Auburg passed away at the age of 77, surrounded by her loving family after a short illness. She was born in Vancouver, WA to Ivan and Agnes (Herz) Ketola and she lived most of her life in Clark County. She graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School in 1960 before earning first her RN at Clark College and later her BS in Nursing from City College.Tammy met her life partner, C. Douglas Auburg, in high school when they were both involved with the senior class play “Our Town.” They dated for over two years before marrying in September of 1962. The newlyweds immediately moved to Pullman, WA where they lived for three years while Doug continued his studies to become a mechanical engineer.Tammy had many interests outside of her professional career as a registered nurse for Kaiser Permanente where she worked for her entire career. For several years after she retired from nursing, she volunteered as an advocate for the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program which is a group that seeks to represent the interests of children in the foster care system. Her outside hobby interests included quilting and art/painting as well as travel. She was a member of the Society of Washington Artists. She shared many of her interests with her husband Doug and his love of all things associated with railroads. They have both served on the HBHS Class of 1960 Reunion Committee for over 40 years. They were both life members of the Columbia Gorge Model Railroad Club in Portland where she had served as corporate treasurer for a number of years. Tammy also volunteered many years as the station master for the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad, which operates tourist trains out of Yacolt.Tammy is survived by her husband, Douglas; daughter, Josephine (Jodi) Ponce of Katy, TX; and son, David Auburg of Vancouver; as well as by her sister, Ginger Lea Bryant and niece, Kelleigh Bryant of Pasco, WA and nephew, John Bryant of Surprise, AZ.Tammy had many friends, both from her work and from her varied hobby activities.A celebration of Tammy’s full and interesting life is planned for Saturday, January 11, 2020, which would have been her 78th birthday. The event will be held in the ballroom at Club Green Meadows in Vancouver from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A Time of Remembrance will begin at 2:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad in Tammy’s name at PO Box 1271, Battle Ground, WA 98604. The Chelatchie Prairie Railroad is a non-profit educational charity and all donations to it are fully tax deductible.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close