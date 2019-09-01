Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Stilwill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



SUZANNE STILWILL

March 18, 1940 ˜ August 22, 2019

˜ In Loving Memory ˜



Suzanne Stilwill of Camas, WA, passed away early Thursday morning at South West Medical Center ICU, after a thirty some hour battle by the attending medical personnel, who worked tirelessly to try and bring her back to life. She was 79.

Suzanne was born in Greenville, NC, lived in numerous parts of the country, such as Williamsburg, VA, Clemson, SC, Tarboro, NC, Chattanooga, TN, Memphis, TN and Camas, WA, where she resided for the last 26 years with her husband, Richard.

Suzanne was an avid traveler, having been in the travel industry for 40 years. During this time, she visited numerous locations in the United States, Mexico and Canada. She has traveled to the UK, Europe, Japan and many of the Caribbean Islands, with still more locations on her bucket list, sadly now unfulfilled.

Suzanne’s work ethic was one for the books. Her attention to detail made her beloved by her clients, known for doing the impossible for them. Her numerous industry certifications, business education at William and Mary, plus her background in the travel industry, led to her current company, Marketing Concepts, Ltd., an Association Management firm, handling Trade Associations locally and throughout the United States.

Before suffering a stroke that affected her speech, she was active in the St. Anne’s church and served as the president of the Episcopal Church Women.

Suzanne had always loved music and she had recently started taking piano lessons. She had initially aspired to have a career in music and at an early age studied as a classical vocalist, with coloratura range.

So, when tomorrow starts without her, we have to understand that an angel came and called her name, took her by the hand. The angel said her place was ready, in Heaven far above, and that she’d have to leave behind all those she dearly loved. But when she walked through Heaven’s Gates, she felt so much at home, for God looked down and smiled upon her, and told her “Welcome Home”. So, when tomorrow starts without her, don’t think we’re far apart, for every time we think of our darling Suzanne, she’ll be right there in our hearts.

Suzanne is survived by her husband, Richard Stilwill; by daughter, Laurel Taylor and son, Coburn Pharr, both residing in Southern CA; three stepdaughters, Patty Cheshire of Centreville, VA, Susan Kilpatrick Teeter and Kathy Jordan of Signal Mountain, TN; stepson, David R. Stilwill of Knoxville, TN; 15 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melanie Maiorino; and stepdaughter, Jill Stilwill.

The memorial service will be held September 7, 2019, 2:00p.m., at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2350 Main St., Washougal, WA 98671. Suzanne would be pleased to have any and all who knew her to attend.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .

Please sign her guest book @

