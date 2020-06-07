Suzanne McCarty
1951 - 2020
SUZANNE (QUEEN) MCCARTY
August 28, 1951 ˜ May 12, 2020

Suzanne (Queen) McCarty, age 68, of Brush Prairie, WA, passed away peacefully at home with family beside her on May 12, 2020. Suzanne was born on August 28, 1951 to Homer William and Betty Jean (Haggerty) Queen in Vancouver, WA.
In July of 1968, Suzanne met Daniel McCarty at Lewisville Park in Battle Ground. They married on February 5, 1971 and shared 49 happy years together.
Suzanne loved her family and enjoyed feeding hummingbirds and working on crochet projects.
She was very good with numbers and was employed as a bank teller and bookkeeper.
Suzanne will be missed by her husband, Daniel; daughter, Danelle (companion Jeremy); grandchildren, Tyler, Mckenna, Emily, Sara, and Hannah; great-granddaughter, Lilian Rose; and sister, Judy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Shannon McCarty Lane.
There will be a celebration of Suzanne’s life planned for later this year.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 7, 2020
I lived across the street from Sue I knew her family for many fond years. Went both went to Fort Vancouver High School. Even though we haven't been in touch for several years, I still hold lots of memories of the fun times we had in our neighborhood. She will be missed
Thomas Kays
Neighbor
June 7, 2020
We were childhood friends and lived across the street from each other.
So many fond memories from those childhood days that are gone but NEVER forgotten.
RIP my friend,
Tanya (Kays) Cooper
Tanya Cooper
Friend
June 7, 2020
We are going to miss Sue at all the family gatherings, smiles and friendship. She was a very devoted wife, mother , grandmother, sister in law , to her family and grandkids. Our deepest sympathy to Dan and entire family Kathy and Bruce Barker Battleground
Kathy Barker
Family
