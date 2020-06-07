SUZANNE (QUEEN) MCCARTY
August 28, 1951 ˜ May 12, 2020
Suzanne (Queen) McCarty, age 68, of Brush Prairie, WA, passed away peacefully at home with family beside her on May 12, 2020. Suzanne was born on August 28, 1951 to Homer William and Betty Jean (Haggerty) Queen in Vancouver, WA.
In July of 1968, Suzanne met Daniel McCarty at Lewisville Park in Battle Ground. They married on February 5, 1971 and shared 49 happy years together.
Suzanne loved her family and enjoyed feeding hummingbirds and working on crochet projects.
She was very good with numbers and was employed as a bank teller and bookkeeper.
Suzanne will be missed by her husband, Daniel; daughter, Danelle (companion Jeremy); grandchildren, Tyler, Mckenna, Emily, Sara, and Hannah; great-granddaughter, Lilian Rose; and sister, Judy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Shannon McCarty Lane.
There will be a celebration of Suzanne’s life planned for later this year.
Published in The Columbian on Jun. 7, 2020.