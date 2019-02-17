Obituary Guest Book View Sign



SUSIE DORN-HODGINS

September 11, 1944 ˜ February 4, 2019



Susie Dorn-Hodgins of North Bonneville, Washington, passed away February 4, 2019. She was born Susan Ann Hatcher on Sept. 11, 1944 to parents, Lee Judson and Evelyn Lorine Hatcher.

Susie worked in the banking industry for over 40 years, working in various clerical and administrative positions in her early years of employment. In 1988, she transferred to Vancouver, Washington to be a senior underwriter for Bank of America’s Mortgage Lending Unit in Hillsboro, Oregon, where she remained until she retired in 2006.

Susie moved to North Bonneville, Washington in May of 2009 with her husband, Brian, where she was also fascinated and amazed by the beauty that the Gorge had to offer. In her retirement years, Susie loved being outdoors, hiking, bike riding and gardening along with playing golf and bowling. She was also active in community and church activities.

She loved people and was always looking for ways to do special things for them.

Susie is survived by her husband, Brian; sister, Sharon; brother, Lee; niece, Lori; step-son, Garrick; step-daughter, Jamie; granddaughter, Kayla; and of course, her little dog, Holly.

A Celebration of Life event will be held on Thurs., Feb. 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at River Christian Church, 252 NW Roosevelt Street, Stevenson, Washington 98648.Donations may be made to Cancer Research.

