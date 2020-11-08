SUSAN VARRASSO
July 16, 1936 ˜ October 27, 2020
Susan Varrasso, age 84, passed away peacefully in the comforts of her own home, after a short bout with lymphoma. She was surrounded by the abundance of her daughters’ love. Susan was born in Cornell, WI, and graduated from Raymond (WA) High School in 1954 and attended business school in LA.
Susan became a full-time mom to Nina, and to sister, Jana. She settled with her husband, Louis Varrasso, in Vancouver, WA, in 1979. In 1988, she began working at the Clark County Public Health Department until retirement in 2001.
Susan’s first priority was always family. She instilled the importance to her daughters of being a good listener and strongly believed that a person learns more about life, not by speaking, but by listening. She practiced this philosophy every day of her life. Susan was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend to many. There was never a family gathering that she missed. Her daughters and grandchildren were the love of her life and loved to spend time with them.
Susan had a love of crosswords, which kept her brain so sharp! In her younger years, she thoroughly enjoyed bowling and going on bus tours with friends. She also loved her weekly cribbage games with friends, experiencing all genres of movies and music, and going on excursions to local casinos to play slots. Lastly, she never missed attending the weekly Catholic church service.
Susan will be remembered by all as a consistent voice of reason, always willing to lend an ear and known as a classy lady who lived her life with the utmost integrity.
Susan was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Louis Varrasso.
She is survived by daughters, Nina (Braden) Strickler and Jana (Loren) Flindt; grandchildren, Drew, Collette, Zachary and Sara; brother, Jan; and sister, Penny.
Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. However, due to COVID-19, numbers are limited, and by invitation only. If unable to attend, the family invites you to sign her guest book @ www.evergreenmemorialgardens.com
or share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits
. She was deeply loved by many and is missed immensely. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NW Kaiser Permanente Hospice.