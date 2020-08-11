1/1
Susan Marie Drake
1948 - 2020
SUSAN MARIE (KERSTETER) DRAKE
July 11, 1948 ˜ July 29, 2020

Susan Marie (Kersteter) Drake passed away from pancreatic cancer on July 29, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born July 11, 1948, in Vancouver, WA to Myrna Lewis and Ken Kersteter and was an Evergreen High School graduate.
Susan worked a combined 25 years at the Clark County and Thurston County assessors office. She retired seven years ago as senior property control analyst. Susan was excited to move back to Vancouver so she could be close to her daughter and family.
She was a member of Crossroads Community Church, in Vancouver.
Susan enjoyed reading, soaking up the sun, family barbecues, traveling, gardening, spending time with friends and taking care of her beloved cats.
She was preceded in death by her adopted son, Bret, in 2000; father, Ken in 2013; and grandma Fern in 1992.
Susan is survived by daughter, Shauna Brady and husband, Jim Palmer; mother, Myrna Wegner; sister, Sally Petersen and husband, Don Petersen; brother, John Kersteter, along with nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who all were a big part of her life.
A small private celebration of life service will be held on Aug. 22, 2020.
Special thanks to Susan’s hospice team and family and friends who were with us every step of the way.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
Memories & Condolences

August 11, 2020
Although I have not seen Susan for many years she will always hold a special place in my heart. We shared much laughter during our friendship of our youth. My condolences to her family and close friends.
Kathryn (Lyons) Ackerman.
Friend
