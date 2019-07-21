Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Jean Chidester. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



SUSAN JEAN CHIDESTER

January 17, 1943 ˜ July 13, 2019



Susan Jean Chidester, 76, of Vancouver, WA, passed on July 13, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Susan “Sue” was born in Portland, OR to Jean and Bill Colwell on January 17th, 1943.

Vancouver is where she lived, went to school, married, worked and raised a family. Sue met the love of her life at age 15, married on June 29th, 1959 to Robert L. Chidester, her husband of 58 years. Her number one priority in her life was the well-being of her children and grandchildren, whom she loved immensely.

Sue spent 30 years supporting the students and staff at Evergreen Public Schools as a secretary and an HR Specialist in the district office.

She enjoyed sitting by the fire in the morning reading the paper, she discovered that iPads are really handy for playing solitaire, and every night would go to bed with a romance novel to read.

Sue will be greatly missed by her husband, Robert L. Chidester; daughter, Linda Chidester (Todd); her son, Michael R. Chidester (Cindy); brothers, Butch and Francis Colwell; grandsons, Ryan, Brandon, Michael and Ian; and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.

“Grandma was our rock.” To Sue, family was absolutely everything. She would do anything in her power to help the people she loved.

We thank Mom deeply for her constant love and support in everything we did.

Her wishes will be carried out at a later date with the sprinkling of her dust at Shasta Lake. No services will be held.

