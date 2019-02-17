Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan H. Dixon. View Sign



SUSAN H. DIXON

February 26, 1960 ˜ February 4, 2019



Susan H. Dixon, 58, of North Bend, OR, passed away the morning of Monday, February 4, 2019 in North Bend due to an automobile accident. She was born on February 26, 1960 in Logan, Utah to Isaac “Ike” Mitts and Marilyn (Florence) Mitts.

Susan graduated from the University of Utah with her Master’s Degree of Science in Speech-Language Pathology and worked as a Speech-Language Pathologist most recently for ESD at Hillcrest Elementary School and the North Bend School District. She loved working with the kids and the staff at Hillcrest Elementary and the South Coast Education Service District, and kids loved her, as did the staff at Hillcrest Elementary and South Coast Education Service District.

Susan enjoyed many things throughout her wonderful life. As a child she was engaged in 4-H and rode horses for fun as well as in barrel racing competitions. She was an avid skier and golfer, especially in her time living in Utah. Susan and her family often enjoyed camping trips together in much of the northwest as well as riding four-wheelers on the sand dunes near North Bend. Most recently, Susan found an interest in artistic endeavors including glass fusing and felting.

Susan will always be loved and deeply missed by her husband, children and family, including ESD and Hillcrest students and faculty.

Susan is survived by her husband, James Dixon; and her sons, Bryce and Ross Dixon.

A Celebration of Life for Susan will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue in North Bend. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay. Her ashes will be spread on a beach on the Oregon Coast, for which she loved.

Any flowers or condolences can be sent to the family residence at 69143 Willow Road, North Bend, Oregon 97459.

Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Friends and family are encouraged to sign Susan’s online guest book’s at

685 Anderson Avenue

Coos Bay , OR 97420

