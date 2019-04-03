Obituary Guest Book View Sign



SUSAN DIANE (MONK) ASBURY HURLEY

November 16, 1950 ˜ March 16, 2019



Susan Diane (Monk) Asbury Hurley passed away at 68 years of age after a long fight with cancer on March 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. Susan was a longtime resident of Vancouver, WA and Kelso, WA where she had been living for the past ten years. She was born Nov. 16, 1950 to Donna and Audie Monk of Kelso, WA. Susan attended Hudson Bay High School in Vancouver, WA.

She worked for Bemis Bag Company for 35 years before her retirement. Her life was centered around her family. At different times in her life she enjoyed going to the casinos, bingo, trap shooting, the beach, car shows, fishing and reading.

Susan is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Nielsen (Doug); son, Randy Allen; the love of her life, Danny Asbury; sister, Ronda Buckner (Grady); brother, Rodney Monk; five granddaughters, Tiffany, Amanda, Casidee, Amber and Melisa; many great-grandchildren; and nephews, John, Joshua and Toby.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents; son, Raymond Calhoun; and step-sister, LeeAnn Fountain.

Susan was a fighter with a never-ending smile and a heart of gold.

A celebration of her life will be at 12:00 on April 13, 2019 at a private residence. The number to call for information is 360-314-4792.

