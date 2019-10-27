Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue J. Kohlhepp Ph.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



SUE J. KOHLHEPP, PhD

July 15, 1939 ˜ October 12, 2019



Dr. Sue J. Kohlhepp, 80, of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late Bruce Kohlhepp and Martha Myers Kohlhepp. She is survived by her dear friend, Mary Zimmerman, as well as two brothers, Glenn (Janet) of Chicora, PA and Fred (Kathy) of Hamden, CT, nephews, Gregg (Nicole), Mark (Mary), Brian (Shawn), Brooks and niece, Meghan Greco (David). She leaves five great-nephews and two great-nieces as well as numerous cousins and devoted friends.

Dr. Kohlhepp’s first love was teaching. She taught Middle School Advanced Science in Newton, PA, along with summer school sessions in Microbiology in Clark Community College in Vancouver. Sue also taught a variety of classes at her home church, Vancouver Heights United Methodist Church. She enjoyed mentoring people of all ages and would avail herself to those in need of extra help.

After receiving her PhD in BioPhysics, Sue worked at St. Anthony Hospital in Louisville, KY. She did a post Doctorate fellowship at Oregon State. From there Sue went to work at Providence Portland doing Infectious Disease Research for over 30 years. A research scientist to the end, Dr. Sue J. Kohlhepp has donated her body for the benefit of scientific research.

Dr. Kohlhepp held multiple positions of leadership within the church to which she belonged for over 40 years. Some of these positions included lay leader, voting delegate at annual conference, and trustees. She was an active member on staff parish, finance, administrative board, reconciling ministries, choir and United Methodist Women to name just a few. She served multiple terms on the Learning Avenue Child Care Centers Board of Directors (formerly East Vancouver Child Care Center). Dr. Kohlhepp also was a member of Vancouver POPS Orchestra playing the trombone. She enjoyed sharing music in the school system to broaden children’s love of music.

Dr. Kohlhepp was a member of Iota Sigma Pi (Women’s National Honor Society for Chemistry) for over 40 years.

Sue loved to travel. It was important for her to make connections throughout her travels and expand her knowledge and appreciation of people and differences. It was evident as she never met a stranger. Sue’s travels and experiences took her to Alaska, driving the Alcan highway multiple times, trips to Australia, Fiji, Hawaii, California, New Zealand, Panama, and trips across country to her home state of PA. Her last road trip was for her 80th birthday to celebrate with family in Pennsylvania in the summer of 2019.

If you were blessed to have Sue in your life you always had family and love.

Dr. Kohlhepp’s celebration of life will be held at Vancouver Heights United Methodist Church, 5701 MacArthur Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98661 on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dr. Sue J. Kohlhepp’s Scholarship fund in care of Vancouver Heights UMC.

