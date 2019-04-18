Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Roger Weihl. View Sign



STEVEN ROGER WEIHL

April 20, 1957 ˜ April 5, 2019



Steven Roger Weihl, beloved husband, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend, passed away from a heart attack in his home at PeaceHealth Hospital on April 5th, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Weihl and Margaret Weihl.

Steve is survived by his wife of 21 years, Patti; sisters, Karen Brusseau and Linda Ingenthron. He also leaves behind his nieces, Krissy, Kelsey, Mallary, Heidi and Ilyssa; and nephews, Jason, Mychal, Korey, Matthew, Brady, Tyler, David, and Joseph. His brothers-in-law, Steve Beaird, Mark Hollenbach, Randy Brusseau, Jim Ingenthron and Eric Davis and sisters-in-law, Julie Hollenbach, Ady Davis, Linda Beaird and Margaret Davis, his family, will miss him dearly. He also leaves behind many lifelong friends who knew him by the nicknames “Moto” and “Weihlbarrow”

He was an outsdoorsman and sportsman, and loved fishing, hunting, skiing, whitewater rafting, clam digging, and camping.

He was a 1976 honors graduate of Fort Vancouver High School, and had a perfect attendance record during his years of high school at Fort Vancouver.

Steve was a brick mason for 35 years, a family trade, and a member of the Bricklayers Union for 40 years, he retired in 2003. He was also a member of the Dollars Corner Moose Lodge and often went for lunch daily during his retirement.

In 1995, Steve was set up on a date with a former classmate Patti Beaird, whom he married in Sun Valley, Idaho in 1998. Patti and Steve did everything together, he never missed a birthday, anniversary, Valentine’s day or any reason to bring his wife flowers. They loved traveling and cruises, Steve had been to 26 different countries, his favorites were those in the Caribbean. They also enjoyed the beach and camping, Steve taught Patti how to fish and dig clams, and harvest steamers, oysters, even geoducks. They were avid concert goers and just last year they had seen Pink, Hall and Oates, and Train. They were NASCAR fans and had season tickets for more than 10 years to NASCAR in Las Vegas.

Steve was a talented gardener and grew over 50 varieties of fruits and vegetables every year. He was also well known for his incredible cooking, barbequing, and smoking skills, everyone loved his smoked salmon, ribs, buffalo and deer jerky.

In 2016, Steve was diagnosed with Polycythemia Vera, a blood cancer, and in 2018 developed a extremely rare neurological auto immune disease called Anti Mog Encephalitis. Despite being severely handicapped, Steve was always hopeful a treatment would be found to help him get better and never complained, with the one exception of not being able to eat what he wanted. He was grateful to be cared for in his home by his devoted wife, loving family members, and neighbors, and he enjoyed the company of his loyal pets.

Steve was loved immensely by his family, many friends and neighbors, his big blue eyes, easy going nature, and kindness will be remembered by all who knew him. His sweet smile and generosity of spirit will always hold a place of endearment in our hearts. When we remember him and look up to heaven, we can smile back at him and say, “Fish on” Steve, until we meet again!

A Celebration Of Life will be held on May 11th, 2019, at the home of Steve and Becky McCabe in Brush Prairie, WA from 1-4 p.m. **Please email Patti for the address



