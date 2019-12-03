STEVEN MARK HAYES
November 21, 1977 ˜ November 27, 2019
Steven Mark Hayes passed away on Nov. 27, 2019. Steve was born Nov. 21, 1977, in Portland, OR, to Terrie and Mark Hayes.
Steve graduated from Fort Vancouver High School in 1996 and lived in Vancouver, WA, for most of his life.
He was a devoted Chicago Cubs and Liverpool F.C. fan. Steve loved sports and enjoyed playing disk golf. He especially loved being with all of his friends and loved ones.
Steve is survived by his parents, Terrie, Mark, and stepmother, Kelly; brother, Mike; stepbrother, Nathan; stepsister, Ashley and girlfriend, Tabitha. Steve is also survived by several uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces, as well as many other family members and lifelong friends. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 3, 2019