STEVEN KARL HINZE
November 12, 1946 ˜ November 24, 2019
Steven, beloved husband, father and grandfather, formerly of Washougal, passed away peacefully at home with his wife and children by his side.
Services will be held on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Masonic Center of Kennewick, 601 W. 6th Ave, Kennewick, WA. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to any of Masonic Charities through Kennewick Lodge #153.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 8, 2019