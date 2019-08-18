STEVEN DWAYNE HARSHMAN
October 5, 1954 ˜ July 31, 2019
Steven Dwayne Harshman, U.S. Army Sgt. veteran and life-long resident of Vancouver, WA, passed away in Tacoma, WA on July 31, 2019. He was born in Tacoma on Oct. 5, 1954. Steven attended St. Joseph Catholic School, Fort Vancouver High School and received his Associates degree at Clark College in Vancouver.
Steven was employed at Terminal Transfer Company in Portland, OR as a professional truck driver.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 0110 and Loyal Order of the Moose in Peninsula, WA. He enjoyed photography, fishing, technology, reading, and sharing his vast knowledge of numerous subjects with his friends and family.
Steven is survived by his parents, John C. and Rose Marie Harshman of Vancouver, WA; sister, Theresa M. Peru (Brad) of Meridian, ID; nephew, Jonathan D. Peru of Oceanside, CA; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian D. Campbell; and sister, Donna G. Harshman.
A memorial service will be held on Sat., Aug. 31, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 18, 2019