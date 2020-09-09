STEVEN ANGELO REASON JR.
Steven Angelo Reason Jr., age 38, of Vancouver, WA passed away suddenly on Aug. 31, 2020.
Steven loved his family and friends very much and was ready to help anyway he could.
He had a green thumb and could make anything grow, loved his music and sketch art.
Steven is survived by his mother and stepfather, Doug and Kay Parker; sisters, Tammy Kelly, Belinda Reason and Angela Anderson; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial service will be held at Peoples Church, 6801 E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver on Sept. 12, 2020 at 10 a.m.
