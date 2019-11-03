STEVE SWENSON
1953 ˜ 2019
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Steve Swenson, 66, passed away on the evening of Oct. 17, 2019. His battle with pancreatic cancer lasted almost a year. He was born in Pipestone, MN in 1953.
Steve ministered to millions in the Seattle and Portland areas over the course of a multi-decade career as a radio disc jockey on KPDQ, KBIQ, KCMS and KCIS during the “Jesus music” movement in the 1970’s and early 80’s. Prior to the existence of any contemporary Christian music radio stations, he helped create a program called “Special Kind of Music” on KPDQ in the mid-seventies. He also wrote, produced and voiced thousands of radio and television commercials over the course of his career. As a concert promoter he brought singer Keith Green, amongst others, to the Pacific Northwest.
Steve is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karla Swenson of Vancouver, WA. He was the father of Ben (Ashley) of Austin, TX, Stephanie (Biniam) of Everett, WA and Matt (Sara) of Entiat, WA. He was the grandfather of Mackenzie, William, Abigail, Hannah, Jonathan and Alexander. He is also survived by his sisters, Liz, Chris and JoEllen.
He was preceded in death by his younger brother, David; and parents, Joe and Phyllis Swenson.
Steve’s memorial service will be held on Sat., Nov. 9th at 2:00 p.m. at New Hope Foursquare, 1801 NW Daniels St. Vancouver, WA 98660.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to his memorial fund http://everloved.com/life-of/steve-swenson to help ease the financial burden on his wife.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 3, 2019