STEVE CORDELL
April 8, 1934 ˜ June 20, 2019
Steve Cordell, 85, of Vancouver, WA, died June 20th, 2019. He was born April 8th, 1934 in Los Angeles, CA.
Steve enjoyed a long career as an engineer and inventor, holding 9 US and German patents while living in the US and in Germany.
He served in the US Navy during the Korean War.
Steve graduated in math and engineering from Fresno State University in 1959 after attending UC Berkeley and USC. After retirement, Steve earned a Master’s degree in Sociology from American University at the age of 71.
He lived and worked in Freiburg, Germany for 27 years from 1972 to 1999.
Steve had varied interests including the history of Wars of the 20th Century as well as the Civil War and the Revolutionary War. His hero was Winston Churchill. He loved Medieval music that his sons called “his Gloria music”, reading, photography, camping and bicycling. Over the past 20 years, Steve traveled with his wife Carol to visit many important battlegrounds and memorials and visited 24 countries. His father, a WWI veteran and his brother, a Korean War veteran were his family examples of military service.
Steve is survived by his wife, Carol MacLeod; his former wife, Doris Cordell; his brother, Arthur; his beloved sons, Nils (Simone) and Tim (Kerstin Koppa); 2 step-children, Mary Elizabeth and Daniel Alexander MacLeod; 5 granddaughters, Mira Marie, Anna Romy, Lilli Marie Cordell (and her mother, Sabine Cordell), Neele and Lilli Koppa; 1 grandson, Garrett H. MacLeod; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Irving and Lenore Cordell.
Steve lived an interesting, productive, creative and adventurous life which he pursued with enthusiasm and optimism. He will be missed by his family and many friends in Germany and the US. His was a life well lived.
Steve will be laid to rest at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on June 30, 2019