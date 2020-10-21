STEPHEN ROE CORNICK
October 8, 1940 ˜ October 14, 2020
Stephen Roe Cornick, 80, passed away peacefully after an illness Oct. 14, 2020, in Vancouver, WA. Stephen was born Oct. 8, 1940, in Binghamton, NY, to Garry and Martha (Roe) Cornick.
He joined the Air Force as a young man and served his country for 20 years in a variety of roles including finance and communications. Captain Cornick retired to civilian life in 1982 and worked in real estate and finance in Cheyenne, WY, and San Jose, CA. Stephen moved to Vancouver after his second retirement to be closer to his soon-to-appear grandchildren.
Stephen was an avid genealogist and long-standing member and past president of the Clark County Genealogical Society. He enjoyed photography and never stopped looking for beauty in the frame and the next gadget to capture an image. He was a lifelong learner who relished an intellectual debate with friends. He spent time with his grandchildren, watching them grow and soaking in their energy.
Stephen married Kyong Hui Chong in Korea in 1968. Stephen is survived by their three children, Sophia Barré (Gilduin Barré), Stefany Arredondo (Richard Yagol), Steve C. Cornick, and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by Kyong in 1999 and two siblings, Garry Michael Cornick and Martha (Cornick) Baudendistel.
Sadly, due to COVID-19, there will be no celebration of life. However, Stephen’s ashes are to be scattered in Hawaii per his request, at a location special to him and his family.
If you are moved to make a remembrance, please consider a donation to the Clark County Genealogical Society. (CCGS Main Page: https://www.ccgs-wa.org/
)
In his final days, Steve wanted to say ”goodnight across the whole entire world.” Goodnight, Steve!
