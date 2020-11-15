STEPHEN REUBEN PAGE JR.
February 4, 1939 ˜ November 10, 2020
Stephen Reuben Page Jr. was born in Pelican Rapids, MN, the second of four children in the family of Stephen Sr. and Rhoda Baldwin Page.
The family moved to Vancouver, WA, in 1942. Steve attended Lewis Elementary and McLoughlin Middle School, graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School in 1957 and then Clark College, continuing his studies at Portland State University. Steve served in the US Army from 1960 to 1963. In 1971, he married Shirley Schultz Clark in a ceremony that included her 12-year-old daughter, Kathy, who also vowed “I do” to being a part of this new family. “He was the kindest man I ever knew,” she says today. The rest of the family and friends agree with her.
From his youth to his retirement, from picking strawberries and cherries, and helping at Kunze Farms to time with ALCOA, Norris Drilling, and Hall and Sons, Steve was an honest, hard-working citizen.
Steve was a skillful bowler, a member of the “300 Club” with multiple perfect scores that led to being inducted into the Clark County Bowling Hall of Fame in 1988. He had a green thumb like his mother, and the proof was in the wild assortment of dahlias he produced each year along with the ingredients for the dilly beans and salsa that he showered on the family at Christmas. As an amateur photographer, he often won prizes at the Clark County Fair. Fishing, camping and road-trips were much-loved family times, and Steve was able to notch off his 50th state, Hawaii, in 2019.
Steve is survived by his wife Shirley; daughter, Kathy; sister, Eloise Blaser; and brothers, David (Patty) and Ted (Jan), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He retained his quiet sense of humor to the end and showed us how to make this journey with grace. We will miss him.
A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Vancouver Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. The service will be private due to Coronavirus restrictions, but interested family and friends are invited to join the service remotely via this link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/6955859
. The service may be viewed via the link for 90 days.
In gratitude for the care provided to him in his last weeks, Steve can be remembered by contributions to Kaiser Hospice or Community Health and Hospice, or to the Humane Society of SW Washington.
