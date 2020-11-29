STANLEY LOUIS KLEIN
June 26, 1948 ˜ November 19, 2020
Stanley Louis Klein passed away from natural causes Nov. 19, 2020. Stanley was born to Albert and Laura Klein in Evansville, IN, June 26, 1948. He lived in Vancouver, WA, since 1957.
Being developmentally disabled all his life, the short story begins. Stanley attended Lutheran School in Evansville, IN, and Battle Ground Special Ed School through fifth grade. At 15-years-old, he moved into group homes in Washington State and the Vancouver area, where he received quality care, training, and had many friends. He was able to work for many years at various jobs, the last being at Burgerville helping with cleanup. He enjoyed working, being with the people, until health problems developed.
Stanley was baptized and attended Lutheran church all his life. He loved country music, cowboy movies, family and friends get-togethers, reunions. He enjoyed going on trips to Nashville, Hawaii, camping at various Washington state locations, at the beach and the Redwoods, with his favorite caregivers. He traveled with his parents to Indiana to visit family many times.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Albert; mother, Laura; and brother, Gary.
Stanley is survived by his sister-in-law, Carla; nephew and his family, Todd and Renee, Maddy, Megan, Mason; nephew and his family, Troy and Jennie, Brynn, Sierra and Aiden; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins, and best friend, Gary.
The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and caregivers at Discovery Nursing and Rehab, Aacres Homes, and Homes for Community Living, for all the years of caregiving and love for Stanley.
We will dearly miss Stanley, his blue eyes and smile, sense of humor and laughter.
Let us all celebrate Stanley home. A private family get-together will be at a later date.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits