STANLEY LEROY ”CORKY” BEERY
August 23, 1937 ˜ August 21, 2019
Stanley ”Corky” Beery crossed the goal line to Heaven at the Vancouver Community Living Center VA Hospice on Aug. 21, 2019. Corky’s opponent was congestive heart failure...it knocked him down on the last play in this game called ”Life”! Game over!
Corky was a resident of Springwood Landing Gracious Retirement Living this past year. He enjoyed watching Washington Husky football games, Jeopardy and solving crossword puzzles.
Corky was born on Aug. 23, 1937 in Maryville, MO to Merwin Beery and June Pence. He spent most of his earlier years in the Washougal, WA area. In the early 50’s, Corky’s family moved to Vancouver, WA where he played a ”mean” game of football for 3 years at the Old Vancouver High School. Corky was a lineman on 2 SW WA Championship football teams.
He was a veteran who served his country for 2 years in the U.S. Army.
Corky was a salesman before his retirement.
Corky, ”the biker” enjoyed riding the big Harley Davidson ”hogs”. His outdoor adventures were jeeping, hunting and fishing with Dad and playing golf.
Corky is survived by his daughter, Brandy Lynn Nightly; grandson, Jakob; and special friends, Wayne ”Bucky” Ritter and Pamela Keaton.
Special thanks to the VA Hospice in Vancouver and the Springwood Landing staff for Corky’s care.
There will be no memorial service per Corky’s request.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 1, 2019