Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley David Butz. View Sign Service Information J P Finley & Son FH Or 6801 SW SUNSET HWY Portland , OR 97225 (503)-292-6654 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Harvest Community Church 2436 NW Astor Street Camas , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



STANLEY DAVID BUTZ

January 2, 1939 ˜ October 23, 2019



Stanley David Butz, 80 years old, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Washougal, WA. He

was the husband of Janice (Amundson) Butz. They shared 21 years of marriage together.

Born in Maumee, OH, David was the son of Charles and Olive (Shriner) Butz. He graduated from Anthony Wayne High School with honors in 1957.

David furthered his education at The University of Toledo receiving a Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering in 1961.

He held various jobs during his long career. David worked in the Chicago area as a Research and Development Director. In Ohio, he worked for National Cash Register Company as a chemist pioneering “time release” encapsulation and “scratch and sniff”. David held a Q level national security clearance working for Atomic Energy Commission’s Mound Laboratories as a Technical

Specialist in thermonuclear warhead initiators. He later opened a Western Auto Retail Hardware business in Lake Oswego, OR. David’s enterprising spirit initiated five other businesses in the fire protection business, one of them being ESG Protection Systems in Portland, OR.

David was reared in a Christian home and accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at a young age. He strongly believed in the importance of church community life, and was a humble and grateful Christian. Serving his Lord, family, and friends were a high priority for him. He was also an outdoorsman, hard working handyman, and perfect-pitch whistler.

David is survived by his wife, Janice (Amundson) Butz; her two daughters, Angela (Zehner) Gibson (husband Steve) and Stefanie (Zehner) Tolliver; grandchildren, Jacob and Joey Ellis, Andrew, Aaron and Alexis Sager, Isaac, Emma and Ella Allum; and great-granddaughter, Reyah Sager.

David and his first wife, Janie Stubblefield married in 1963. Janie passed away from ovarian cancer in 1993. They had two sons together, Andrew (wife Charlotte Hales and daughter Elizabeth) and Nathan (wife Allison Eby and two sons Desi and Leo). David and Janie raised Janie’s two half-siblings, Pam Stubblefield Ehrensing (husband Keith) and Steve Stubblefield (wife Abigail).

David has one surviving sibling, Roger Butz (wife Joyce) who reside in Arizona. His others siblings were Evelyn Nielsen, Helen Kindschy and Charles Butz.

The Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 9th at Harvest Community Church, 2436 NW Astor Street, Camas, WA 98607 at 11:00 with a luncheon following the service. David’s Memorial site will be at Finley-Sunset Hills Mortuary & Sunset Hills Memorial Park, Portland, OR.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the following Christian organizations that David supported: Prison Fellowship, The Voice of the Martyrs, Christian Freedom International, The Navigators, Pathways Pregnancy Clinic, and Wycliffe Bible Translators.

Please sign his guest book @

Stanley David Butz, 80 years old, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Washougal, WA. Hewas the husband of Janice (Amundson) Butz. They shared 21 years of marriage together.Born in Maumee, OH, David was the son of Charles and Olive (Shriner) Butz. He graduated from Anthony Wayne High School with honors in 1957.David furthered his education at The University of Toledo receiving a Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering in 1961.He held various jobs during his long career. David worked in the Chicago area as a Research and Development Director. In Ohio, he worked for National Cash Register Company as a chemist pioneering “time release” encapsulation and “scratch and sniff”. David held a Q level national security clearance working for Atomic Energy Commission’s Mound Laboratories as a TechnicalSpecialist in thermonuclear warhead initiators. He later opened a Western Auto Retail Hardware business in Lake Oswego, OR. David’s enterprising spirit initiated five other businesses in the fire protection business, one of them being ESG Protection Systems in Portland, OR.David was reared in a Christian home and accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at a young age. He strongly believed in the importance of church community life, and was a humble and grateful Christian. Serving his Lord, family, and friends were a high priority for him. He was also an outdoorsman, hard working handyman, and perfect-pitch whistler.David is survived by his wife, Janice (Amundson) Butz; her two daughters, Angela (Zehner) Gibson (husband Steve) and Stefanie (Zehner) Tolliver; grandchildren, Jacob and Joey Ellis, Andrew, Aaron and Alexis Sager, Isaac, Emma and Ella Allum; and great-granddaughter, Reyah Sager.David and his first wife, Janie Stubblefield married in 1963. Janie passed away from ovarian cancer in 1993. They had two sons together, Andrew (wife Charlotte Hales and daughter Elizabeth) and Nathan (wife Allison Eby and two sons Desi and Leo). David and Janie raised Janie’s two half-siblings, Pam Stubblefield Ehrensing (husband Keith) and Steve Stubblefield (wife Abigail).David has one surviving sibling, Roger Butz (wife Joyce) who reside in Arizona. His others siblings were Evelyn Nielsen, Helen Kindschy and Charles Butz.The Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 9th at Harvest Community Church, 2436 NW Astor Street, Camas, WA 98607 at 11:00 with a luncheon following the service. David’s Memorial site will be at Finley-Sunset Hills Mortuary & Sunset Hills Memorial Park, Portland, OR.Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the following Christian organizations that David supported: Prison Fellowship, The Voice of the Martyrs, Christian Freedom International, The Navigators, Pathways Pregnancy Clinic, and Wycliffe Bible Translators.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Nov. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close