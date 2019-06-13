Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stan Timperley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



STAN TIMPERLEY

September 28, 1948 ˜ June 5, 2019



Stan Timperley, 70, passed away on June 5, 2019 at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness. He was born in Norfolk, NE on Sept. 28, 1948 to Ray and Clara Timperley. The family moved to Pleasant Valley, OR in 1950. Stan graduated from Centennial High School in 1966 and University of Oregon in 1971.

He married Mary Chittim in 1974 and the couple had three sons. After marrying, they lived in Eugene, OR until 1985 when they moved to Vancouver, WA.

Stan worked the majority of his career in outside sales. He retired from Mohawk Northern Plastics (AmPac) in 2015 after 31 years. He loved people and was a natural in the sales business. As one of his sons shared, “I went with him to a customer one day and everyone from the office staff to the warehouse workers would yell out ‘Hi Stan’.” Everyone was his friend.

He had many hobbies but his favorite was spending time with his family and coaching and watching his “boys” in a variety of sports including, baseball, basketball, track, rock climbing, snowboarding and auto racing. He was one of those parents/grandparents who couldn’t have a conversation without mentioning his boys’ or grandchildren’s accomplishments and pulling out a picture to share. He was proud of each of his sons beyond measure for becoming the men and father’s they became.

Stan was blessed to be called grandpa and papa. In 2007 when he began his serious health issues with a whipple procedure, he asked God to please let him see at least one of his son’s children. He was granted this wish several times over. His sons and daughters-in-law gave him 4 grandsons and 3 granddaughters. He was also blessed to be asked to be papa to Mike and Valerie McCormic’s 3 sons and 1 daughter. He was honored to fill the role as papa to these wonderful children and took the role very seriously. Thank you for giving him this very special opportunity.

Stan had many hobbies including collecting old cars and motorcycles, riding motorcycles, reading, following his “Mighty Oregon Ducks” and lastly, but most likely his favorite, music. God blessed Stan with a beautiful singing voice, which he shared throughout the years by either singing at weddings, funerals, at church or merely gathering with good friends to sing. He also sang and played the standup base professionally in college and for a few years out of a college in “The Fourth Grade Choir”.

Stan is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary; 3 sons, Tyson, wife Meghan and their two children Mason and Sydney of Cedarburg, WI; Grant, wife Jamie and their two children Nora and Hudson of Ridgefield, WA; Evan, wife Brandi and their three children Tavin, Colton and Emersyn of Vancouver, WA; the McCormic grandchildren, Michael, Tori, Vincent and Marcus of Battle Ground, WA; sister, Jacqueline McNeill (Dennis); brother, James Timperley; sister, Melanie Anderson (Jerry); sisters-in-law, Billie Herron (Gordon), Anna Hill (Steve) and Phyllis Lauckner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Al Lauckner, James Chittim and Richard Chittim; and sister-in-law, June Holley.

A memorial service will be held Fri., June 14, 2019, at Glenwood Community Church, in Vancouver, WA, at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Children’s Cancer Association, 1200 NW Naito Parkway, Suite 140, Portland OR 97209 or made online through

Please sign his guest book @

Stan Timperley, 70, passed away on June 5, 2019 at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness. He was born in Norfolk, NE on Sept. 28, 1948 to Ray and Clara Timperley. The family moved to Pleasant Valley, OR in 1950. Stan graduated from Centennial High School in 1966 and University of Oregon in 1971.He married Mary Chittim in 1974 and the couple had three sons. After marrying, they lived in Eugene, OR until 1985 when they moved to Vancouver, WA.Stan worked the majority of his career in outside sales. He retired from Mohawk Northern Plastics (AmPac) in 2015 after 31 years. He loved people and was a natural in the sales business. As one of his sons shared, “I went with him to a customer one day and everyone from the office staff to the warehouse workers would yell out ‘Hi Stan’.” Everyone was his friend.He had many hobbies but his favorite was spending time with his family and coaching and watching his “boys” in a variety of sports including, baseball, basketball, track, rock climbing, snowboarding and auto racing. He was one of those parents/grandparents who couldn’t have a conversation without mentioning his boys’ or grandchildren’s accomplishments and pulling out a picture to share. He was proud of each of his sons beyond measure for becoming the men and father’s they became.Stan was blessed to be called grandpa and papa. In 2007 when he began his serious health issues with a whipple procedure, he asked God to please let him see at least one of his son’s children. He was granted this wish several times over. His sons and daughters-in-law gave him 4 grandsons and 3 granddaughters. He was also blessed to be asked to be papa to Mike and Valerie McCormic’s 3 sons and 1 daughter. He was honored to fill the role as papa to these wonderful children and took the role very seriously. Thank you for giving him this very special opportunity.Stan had many hobbies including collecting old cars and motorcycles, riding motorcycles, reading, following his “Mighty Oregon Ducks” and lastly, but most likely his favorite, music. God blessed Stan with a beautiful singing voice, which he shared throughout the years by either singing at weddings, funerals, at church or merely gathering with good friends to sing. He also sang and played the standup base professionally in college and for a few years out of a college in “The Fourth Grade Choir”.Stan is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary; 3 sons, Tyson, wife Meghan and their two children Mason and Sydney of Cedarburg, WI; Grant, wife Jamie and their two children Nora and Hudson of Ridgefield, WA; Evan, wife Brandi and their three children Tavin, Colton and Emersyn of Vancouver, WA; the McCormic grandchildren, Michael, Tori, Vincent and Marcus of Battle Ground, WA; sister, Jacqueline McNeill (Dennis); brother, James Timperley; sister, Melanie Anderson (Jerry); sisters-in-law, Billie Herron (Gordon), Anna Hill (Steve) and Phyllis Lauckner; and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Al Lauckner, James Chittim and Richard Chittim; and sister-in-law, June Holley.A memorial service will be held Fri., June 14, 2019, at Glenwood Community Church, in Vancouver, WA, at 1:30 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Children’s Cancer Association, 1200 NW Naito Parkway, Suite 140, Portland OR 97209 or made online through joyrx.org/dedicate to help support a music program for sick children.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close