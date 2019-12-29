Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Simone Jewell Spalding. View Sign Service Information Funeral 12:30 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Interment 3:30 PM Camas Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



SIMONE JEWELL SPALDING

June 14, 1963 ˜ December 6, 2019



Simone entered this world June 14, 1963 in Vancouver, Washington and lived for several years in the south and East Coast moving back to Washington at around age nine. She attended Washougal and Camas Schools graduating from Camas High School in 1982.

Simone held a variety of jobs beginning a paper route at age 12 delivering both The Columbian and Post Record until her bike kept breaking due to her large route and the weight of the papers. She landed her first “real job” at 15 years old at The Chinese Cafe with Peter and Annie Chu where she formed a lifelong friendship and working relationship lasting some 45 years. She also was employed in maintenance while continuing her ties in the food industry on the weekends. She especially enjoyed working for the social contacts she made through work and, of course, she loved shopping and eating out. Simone developed cooking and baking skills and enjoyed planning parties and potlucks. She made a variety of cookies to give away during holidays.

For the past two years, Simone fought a brave battle against her illness. She missed not working and being unable to do a lot of activities. Her special friend took such good care of her during her illness and even when she was so sick she insisted on trying to prepare meals because ’It’s my job.’

Simone quietly left us December 6, 2019 knowing she was loved and that we would all be together again someday. She leaves behind her daughter Caitlin; her mother Sharlene VanSlyke; special friend Raul Cisneros; brothers Guy, Milton, Andre Spalding; sisters Faith Wright and Debbie Quiroz and spouses.

David Spalding, father and Dayton VanSlyke, adoptive father are deceased.

Funeral to be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens Friday, January 3, 2020 at 12:30 with refreshments following. Interment at Camas Cemetery at 3:30 p.m.

Please sign her guest book @

