SIDNEY MILLMAN

July 29, 1947 ˜ November 28, 2019



Sidney Millman was born in New York on July 29, 1947, and passed away on Nov. 28, 2019. He was a kind and generous man who was loved and cared for by many, and will be greatly missed as a loving son, father, and grandfather.



Sid enjoyed trying new adventures, gardening at his home in Yacolt, WA, building things, riding his motorcycle, piloting glider aircrafts, and traveling with his dog River.

In past years, he had been a volunteer firefighter for Clark County Fire District 13, and also a member of the Volcano Rescue Team. During his life, he worked as an electrical lineman for Clark PUD, Portland General Electric, and BPA, before retiring from BPA in the field of safety. He then went on to work for, and retire from, Wilson Construction.



Sid is survived by his mother, Estelle; brothers, Jerry and Steve; son, Jeremy (Lisa); granddaughter, Shelby (Ethan); and extended family members.

He was predeceased by his wife, Donell; and father, David.

There will be a Celebration of Life open house at the Vancouver Heathman Lodge on January 11, 2020, from 1:00p.m-4:00p.m.

