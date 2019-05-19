SHIRLEY STAGGENBORG
April 30, 1946 ˜ May 6, 2019
Shirley was born in Denver, CO. She passed away May 6th, 2019 in Vancouver, WA with her family by her side.
Shirley had 4 brothers, 1 sister, 3 daughters, 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and her dog “Little Bear.” She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her loves, Lucky and Max; and 1 brother.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., May 25th, 1 p.m. at 130 W 24th St., Vancouver, WA 98660 (9th floor).
Published in The Columbian on May 19, 2019