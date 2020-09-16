SHIRLEY N. BRIDENBECKER
Shirley N. Bridenbecker, forever missed but not forgotten, our beloved mother and grandmother, passed away in Vancouver, WA surrounded by her family on Sept. 8 2020. She was born in Warwick, WA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elma Adams; brothers, James and Jene Adams; daughter, Debra Esquivel; and grandson, Samuel Thompson.
Shirley is survived by daughter, Sheryl Delagasse; sons, Scott Haack, Dan Bridenbecker and Greg Fryberger; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Evergreen Memorial Gardens is in charge of arrangements. Private memorial is planned for a later date.
