Service Information New Heights Church 7913 NE 58th Ave Vancouver, WA 98665 Memorial service 10:30 AM New Heights Church 7913 NE 58th Ave Vancouver , WA



SHIRLEY MAE (JONES) BELLINGER

April 4, 1930 ˜ June 9, 2019



Shirley Mae (Jones) Bellinger was born to Thomas and Olga Jones in Vancouver, Washington on April 4, 1930. She joined her older brother Tom on the family farm that was located where Lieser School is now. She passed away quietly after a long illness on June 9, 2019. She attended West Mill Plain and Russell Elementary School and graduated from Vancouver High School in 1948.

Shirley married Charles Bellinger in 1950 and they made there first home in Detroit, Oregon before moving to The Dalles, Oregon. In 1957, they built a home in Vancouver and there they raised their family. After her husband passed away in 1987, Shirley traveled extensively around the world.

She worked at various clerical positions including Vancouver Memorial Hospital and finally retired from Southwest Washington Medical Center after 21 years there.

Shirley was an active member of First Baptist Church in Vancouver and found joy in serving Christ by serving others whether it was organizing a church dinner or giving a friend of a friend a ride to the doctors office. She served as a board member for the Dunes Bible Camp in Ocean Park, Washington for many years.

Health issues forced her to move to assisted living and then to Manor Care in Salmon Creek where she spent the rest of her days.

Shirley is survived by her brother, Tom Jones of Vancouver; her sons, David of Vancouver and Steve (Jeanne) of Ocean Park, WA; and two grandchildren, Matthew and Hope.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles.

A memorial service is planned at New Heights Church, 7913 NE 58th Ave., Vancouver, WA on July 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Dunes Bible Camp, 23515 Pacific Way, Ocean Park, WA, 98640.

