SHIRLEY M. (HARDING) WOLF
October 16, 1925 ˜ June 17, 2019
Born Oct. 16, 1925 in Portland, OR to parents William and Thelma Fowler, Shirley M. Wolf passed away on June 17, 2019 in Proebstel, WA. She graduated in 1943 from Jane Adams High School, where she was Student Body President and a Rose Festival Princess.
Shirley married her high school sweetheart, Douglas Harding, in 1942 and had four children: Glenn, Ken (Nancy), Shirlene, and Jillene (Dan).
Her working career was spent at the VA Hospital in the Nursing field.
After Doug’s passing, she was blessed to have found Edward who was her companion, her friend and her eternal love. This brought four more children into her life: Marie (Deceased), Jim (Deceased), Carol (Dwayne) and Rhonda (Tom). She enjoyed her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Shirley also enjoyed gardening, dancing and traveling to the Oregon Coast with yearly trips to South Texas where they enjoyed their winter home.
A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Mon., June 24th at 12:30 p.m.
Published in The Columbian on June 21, 2019