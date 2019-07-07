SHIRLEY JUNE DOUGLAS
June 11, 1928 ˜ June 18, 2019
Shirley June Douglas (Foster) was a life-long resident of the Camas-Washougal, WA area. She was born June 11, 1928 and died on June 18, 2019 at 91 years of age.
Shirley is survived by her 2 sons, Gary Douglas (Connie) and Steve Douglas (Kathy); 1 daughter, Kathy Douglas-Evans (Jim); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and her brother, James Don Foster.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Douglas; parents, Lila and James Foster; brothers, Marvin Foster, Oliver Foster, and Lee Foster; and great-grandson, Asher Rhodes.
A memorial will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00PM, Washougal Methodist Church, 4020 “M” Street, Washougal, WA 98671.
