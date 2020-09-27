SHIRLEY JEANNETTE
(ILG) (KESLER) LENSSEN
September 15, 1931 ˜ September 14, 2020
Faith. Family. Friends. These were the three foundations of life for Shirley Lenssen. “I love you Jesus, take me home” was the cry of her heart and the song on her lips during the last days of her earthly life before she left for her new forever home with Jesus on Sept. 14, 2020 _ just hours before her 89th birthday.
Shirley Jeannette Ilg was born in Basin, WY, the third of five children (Eugene Ilg, Phyllis Tharp, Kenneth Ilg and Patricia Hill) born to Ester and Alfred Ilg.
Her childhood was filled with all the chores and escapades that mischievous children can have growing up on a ranch in the wide-open fields of Bonanza, WY.
At the age of 18, Shirley left for the big city and beauty school in Seattle, WA where she met Francis (Fritz) Kesler. Soon they were married and Shirley became the instant part-time parent of Lila (Jenkins) and Sue (Campbell). Three more children came in quick succession: Cyndi (Bill) Anderson, Karen (Earl) Salvey, and Brian (Kelli) Kesler. The family lived most of the time in Marysville, WA where Shirley continued her work as a beautician while living the active family life of raising children.
Fritz passed suddenly in 1980. It was a difficult time, but Shirley eventually joined a support group for widows and it was there that she met Theodore “Ted” Lenssen. The two hit it off and were married in 1985 spending four delightful years together before Ted’s battle with cancer ended in 1989.
Family: all 5 children, 14 grandchildren, and 23 great-and great-great-grandchildren (with two more on the way) now became the passion of Shirley’s life. Time well spent meant time spent in family celebrations or in buying gifts, sending cards, and phone calls with “the kids.”
Shirley’s final years were spent in Vancouver, WA with friends from church, the “lunch ladies from the hood” in her condo complex, new and special friends, and always, always family.
A small family memorial will be held Oct. 10 in Sultan, WA with a bigger shindig planned for 2021 in the great outdoors of Bonanza where Shirley’s remains will be scattered in the hills above the family ranch. We’d like to thank the amazing caregivers at CLT at Home as well as the great people at PeaceHealth Southwest Hospice for their care of Shirley over her last months.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits