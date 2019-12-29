SHIRLEY CLAIRE NORTH
April 13, 1934 ˜ December 23, 2019
Shirley Claire North passed away in Vancouver, WA on Dec. 23, 2019. She is now at peace with her Heavenly Father. Shirley was born in Memphis, TN on April 13, 1934 to Claude and Ilma Lundy, the youngest of 7 children. She graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Memphis, TN.
Shirley met Charles North at her place of employment and they married in 1954. They packed up the family in 1961 and moved to the West coast where they raised their 5 children.
She went back to work after raising her children and worked as a bookkeeper/accounts manager at various companies, retiring from Dr. Michael and Carol Workman’s office in her early 70’s.
Shirley loved her family more than anything and was an amazing wife, mother, grandma and granny-great.
“We already miss you so much mom, but our memories of you and your unconditional love will someday fill the hole left in our hearts. Rest In Peace dear Mother and y’all be sweet!”
Shirley is survived by her adoring husband of 65-1/2 years; her children: Tom (Cheryl), Teresa Frick (Tom), Cecelia Blodgette (Bob), Chris (Julia); 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dan; her parents; her sister; and her 5 brothers.
There will be a viewing at Vancouver Funeral Chapel, 110 E. 12th St., Vancouver, WA 98660 on Thurs. Jan. 2, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be on Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 8701 NE 119th St., Vancouver, WA 98662.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 29, 2019