SHIRLEY CHRISTINE ALFERD
Shirley C. (Jones) Alferd, our beloved mother, passed away on May 2, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s dementia. She was an active, vibrant and kind woman that everyone loved and trusted.
Shirley graduated from Woodland High School and was chosen as the Woodland Planters Day Queen in 1952. She retired from Clark Public Utilities District and developed many long-lasting friendships from there.
Our mother loved to travel with her family and friends. We had many great family vacations to Hood Canal, WA, the Oregon and Washington coastlines, Hawaiian islands, and Disney properties.
In her younger years, one of her favorite activities was singing and playing piano at her church. She belonged to several singing groups which brought her so much joy. Shirley had a great sense of humor which she passed on to several of her children and she had the most beautiful laughter which was contagious. Our mother taught us a strong work ethic and to treat others how we wanted to be treated the good old Golden Rule.
She enjoyed flowers and especially the fuchsias we would bring her on Mother’s Day. She loved to do yard work and you would see her on a weekly basis cheerfully riding her lawnmower.
Life will never be the same without her; however, we know she is finally at peace and free from the horrible disease which took her away from us. Thank you, Mom for all the great memories you have given us, your beautiful smile and mischievous eyes, your humor, and your fearless unwavering love which we can pass on to our children and grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Blanche Jones; sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and Jim Dobbins; and grandsons, Scott Alferd and Edward TJ Dutton. Shirley had a full life with her husband of almost 58 years, Raymond; her six children, Wade (Cynthia) Keister, Karen (Frank) Rockenback, Kristi Dutton, Todd (Shona) Alferd, Teresa Alferd, David (Jacinda) Alferd; 10 grandchildren; and four (soon to be five) great-grandchildren; brother, Steve (June) Jones and several nieces and nephews.
Our mother was laid to rest at the Northwood Park Cemetery in Ridgefield, WA. A celebration of life will take place for our beloved mother sometime after the pandemic is over. In the meantime, we celebrate her life daily in our hearts. Love you forever Momma.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits