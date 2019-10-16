SHIRLEY (SCHAFER) BERNARD
September 25, 1952 ˜ October 9, 2019
Shirley (Schafer) Bernard, 67, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019. She was born Sept. 25, 1952 in Vancouver to George and Leona (Lies) Schafer.
Shirley is survived by her brother, Craig and his wife, DeAnn of Phoenix, AZ; and her sister, Patricia of Vancouver WA.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., Oct. 19, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Round Table Pizza, 13009 NE Highway 99, Suite 205, Vancouver, WA 98686.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the humane society.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 16, 2019