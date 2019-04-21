Obituary Guest Book View Sign



SHIRLEY ANN SACKMAN

June 20, 1928 ˜ March 5, 2019



Shirley Ann Sackman, 90, passed away March 5, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. She was born on June 20, 1928 in Longview, WA to Ralph and Lolita Sackman.

Shirley earned degrees from

Shirley was an educator at heart and started her teaching career at East Brunswick Girls’ Teaching School in Australia. She subsequently taught at a junior high school in Seattle. In 1966 she began teaching English at Clark College, where her heart found a home for the rest of her life. She retired from full-time teaching in 1992 but stayed on as a part-time instructor until 2006 and as a volunteer in the tutoring center until 2007. Shirley received the Exceptional Faculty Award at Clark in 1996 and was the first Presidential Coin recipient in 2007.

Shirley demanded much of herself and never gave in to the limitations that could have been placed on her both physically and as a woman. She once said, “If you want to be the best, you better be the best. And it takes work.” She had very high standards for herself and passed along that expectation to her students. Many were impacted by her ability to bring out their best and push them to excellence. Shirley loved her Clark College family and those at Touchmark, and recognized the hard work of everyone around her. There are many who call her a friend, mentor, and/or colleague. Her life was so full and vibrant and she will be deeply missed.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Barbara Call.

She is survived by her brother, Ralph Sackman and his wife Anne; her nephew, Ron Sackman; and her nieces, Valerie Walden, Melanie Call and Helen Sperling.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Clark College on Fri., May 10, 2019 at 3:00 in the STEM Building.

Donations can be made in her memory to Clark College Foundation.

