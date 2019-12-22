SHIRLEY ANN RATLIFF
November 16, 1941 ˜ December 12, 2019
Shirley Ann Ratliff, 78, of Woodland, WA, passed away on Dec. 12, 2019. She was born in Camas, WA to Cy and Doris King of Washougal, WA on Nov. 16, 1941.
Shirley married Owen Ratliff on Sept. 13, 1958 and lived in Washougal, WA before moving to Woodland in 1969.
She loved her family, going to the beach, and singing with family and friends. Shirley was active in Columbia River Old Time Strings and once was the Sunshine Lady for Washington Old Time Fiddlers. She loved antiques, especially clocks. She was generous and loved giving more than receiving.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Owen; son, Larry (Brenda); daughter, Susan Donald (Glenn); granddaughters, Amanda, Danielle and Erin; grandsons, Jack Jr., Cy and Eli; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Debbie Whitmire.
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Sat., Dec. 28, 2019 at Church of the Nazarene, Ridgefield, WA, 747 Pioneer St., Ridgefield, WA 98642. Woodland Funeral Home was in charge of her arrangements.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 22, 2019