|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Campbell.
SHIRLEY ANN (SCHULTZ) CAMPBELL
August 19, 1946 ˜ February 14, 2019
On the morning of Feb. 14, 2019, Shirley Ann Campbell, a kind and patient person, went to be with her heavenly family. She was born in Bellingham, WA to Anna and Albert Schultz. Shirley graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School in 1964 in Vancouver, WA.
She and her husband, Frank, were married Feb. 13, 1966.
Shirley is survived by her children, Frank (Michelle), Danny (Patricia), Rhonda and Albert; grandchildren, Frank LeForest Campbell, Jr., Felicity Hilary Campbell, Daniel Joseph Campbell (in the Navy) and Nicholas Alexander Campbell; and her niece, Linda Schultz.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond; and sister, Joanne.
Viewings: Wed., Feb. 20th @ 12-9p.m. and Thurs., Feb. 21 @ 9a.m.-9p.m. with a funeral: Sun., Feb. 24 @12:30 p.m. and burial Mon., Feb. 25 @ 2p.m. - all at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98684
(360) 892-6060
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 20, 2019