1/1
Shirley Ann Bushaw
SHIRLEY ANN BUSHAW
July 10, 1929 ˜ July 11, 2020

Shirley Ann Bushaw, 91, of Vancouver, WA, entered her eternal home on July 11, 2020. She was born in Perry, MO, on July 10, 1929.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Bushaw; daughter, Cynthia Papenfuse; and son, Michael Bushaw.
Shirley is survived by her son, Kevin Bushaw; daughter, Carol Van Boxtel; daughters-in-law, Stephanie Bushaw and Sherie’ Bushaw; and son-in-law, Guy Papenfuse; 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and many loving friends!
Shirley lived life to the fullest but is now enjoying her new forever home, HEAVEN!
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Oct. 23, 2020.
